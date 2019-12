Scroll down to check out a newly-posted video of Ozzy Osbourne listening to a Randy Rhoads solo found on the master tapes for the first time in 30 years.

The footage can be found on the Blizzard of Ozz/Diary of a Madman Collectors Box Set, which was released back in May through Epic/Legacy.

You can check out a video of Ozzy unboxing the Collector's Box here, and, if you're in a learnin' mood, head here for a lesson on how to play the main riff to Ozzy's "I Don't Know."