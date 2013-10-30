Video: Pearl Jam Perform Lou Reed Tribute, Velvet Underground's "I'm Waiting for the Man"

As we reported yesterday, several artists have posted and/or performed tributes to Lou Reed, who died Sunday at age 71.

Among those artists were Pearl Jam, who performed "I'm Waiting for the Man," a Reed composition that appeared on the Velvet Underground's 1967 debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico, in Baltimore Sunday night. Check out the video below.

In 2004, Rolling Stone ranked "I'm Waiting for the Man" No. 159 on its list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

By the way, in case you missed it, check out this video of Pearl Jam performing a Van Halen medley that includes "Eruption"!