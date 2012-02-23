Video: Pink Floyd Post "Behind The Wall" Teaser Clip

Along with their excellent series of remasters last year, Pink Floyd announced that they would also be offering up special "Immersion" box sets of their biggest albums, which would feature video, demos, unreleased live outtakes and more.

With The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here already available, the next classic Floyd cut to see its own "Immersion" edition is The Wall, which is set for release on February 27. The band have just posted a clip from the Behind the Wall documentary, which will be included in the set. Watch it below.

Last fall, we caught up with Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason to talk about the process that went into the extensive series of remasters. Read the full interview here.