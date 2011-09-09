Video: Pop Evil Perform at Baltimore Ravens Kickoff Party

What better way to kick off your football season than a good old fashioned party with rock 'n' roll and cheerleaders? That's at least what the Baltimore Ravens thought, as they invited Pop Evil to play their kickoff party last night, September 8 at Power Plant Live! in Baltimore.

You can check out video of the band performing "Last Man Standing," with a special guest appearance by the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders, below.

Pop Evil are currently out on the road in support of their new album, War of Angels, which was released earlier this year. The band are set to tour with 3 Doors Down this fall.