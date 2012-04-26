Video: Queen Perform with Finalists on 'American Idol'

Last night on American Idol, Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor once again took the stage on the country's most popular reality show.

The two original Queen members performed a medley of their greatest hits — including "Fat Bottomed Girls," "We Will Rock You," "Another One Bites the Dust" and "We Are the Champions" — along with the six finalists for this season. You can watch a video of the performance below.

The band's first appearance on the show may have have netted them their new lead singer, as former Idol contestant Adam Lambert continues to be the band's rumored full-time singer. Lambert will play a handful of shows with May and Taylor over the summer.