In less than two weeks, Rage Against the Machine will release a special 20th anniversary box set to commemorate two decades since the release of their self-titled debut album.

In anticipation, the band have premiered a live clip of a 1992 performance of "Take the Power Back" from the Vic Theater. Check it out below!

Packed with demos, outtakes and never-before-scene live footage, the box set, titled XX, is due out on November 27.