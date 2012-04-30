Video: Remaining Members of Montrose Perform "Bad Motor Scooter" with Joe Satriani

This past Friday, the remaining members of Montrose — along with some very special guests — took the stage at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, California, to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of the late guitarist Ronnie Montrose, who committed suicide last month at age 64.

Handling guitar duties for the evening was Sammy Hagar's Chickenfoot bandmate, Joe Satriani, and you can check out footage of Satch performing "Bad Motor Scooter" with Hagar, Denny Carmassi and Bill Church below.

"One of my top priorities this year was a Montrose reunion," Hagar said in a press release earlier this month. "Ronnie and I planned to do it in Cabo in October. I am so sad it won't happen, but on April 27, Joe Satriani, Denny Carmassi, Bill Church and I are going to play the hell out of some Montrose!"