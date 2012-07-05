Video: Robert Plant Performs "Gallows Pole" from New 'Artists Den' DVD

As we've reported, Robert Plant will release a new live DVD/Blu-ray, Robert Plant & The Band Of Joy: Live From The Artists Den, on July 10.

Plant has released a clip from the DVD, his performance of "Gallows Pole," which he originally recorded with Led Zeppelin on Led Zeppelin III. You can check out the video below.

The DVD's full tracklisting, which includes several other Led Zeppelin and solo Plant songs, can be seen below. The show was recorded at the historic War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Some years back I was propelled by chance, with little planning or expectation into an American way ... with a lean and pull into a new direction ... voices and harmony, restraint and explosion, tight and loose, great joy in great company....in a blizzard in Nashville," writes Plant in the liner notes included with the DVD. "My thanks to one and all for aiding and abetting this exciting bend in the road."

Robert Plant & The Band Of Joy: Live From The Artists Den is the sixth concert DVD release from the Artists Den.

Track listing: