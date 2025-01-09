“This epic is Page’s crowning achievement in guitar orchestration”: Led Zeppelin's 50 greatest songs

Features
By
published

An overview of the gems of the catalog of hard rock’s most innovative group, with a focus on the guitar playing, songwriting, and arranging genius of the quartet’s visionary founder

Led Zeppelin perform at the Forum in Los Angeles on June 3, 1973
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In homage to what is arguably hard rock’s most innovative group (and certainly its most influential), what follows is a tour of 50 of the most celebrated Led Zeppelin songs, with a focus on the guitar playing, songwriting, and arranging genius of the quartet’s visionary founder.

Compiling such a finite list presents tough choices for anyone, as the band’s recorded output of great music during its heyday was impressively prolific by any standard and includes well over 50 gems.

