“Robert Plant said, ‘We’re going to do Rock And Roll by Led Zeppelin.’ I said, ‘I’m not doing it – I don’t want to be in Jimmy Page’s graveyard!’” UK songwriting icon Richard Hawley talks big name jams, guitar shopping – and restoring Scott Walker's Tele

Hawley doesn't hide his influences but instead synthesizes them into a sound that is all his own. And on new album, In This City They Call You Love, he might just have ascended into the ranks of the legends

Portrait of Richard Hawley in sunglasses with his vintage Gretsch guitars
(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

Reverent references to Duane Eddy, Pops Staples, Scott Walker and other giants of the vinyl era are never far from Richard Hawley’s lips. But with his new album, In This City They Call You Love, Hawley has produced a work that deserves to stand alongside that of the legends he has always admired.

You’d never hear him say that himself, of course, as there’s a genuine and abiding humility in his approach to music. But the tender, yearning ballad I’ll Never Get Over You is a song that Roy Orbison might easily have penned, while Hear That Lonesome Whistle Blow sounds like a lost, lovelorn Eddie Cochrane ballad.

Jamie Dickson
Jamie Dickson

Jamie Dickson is Editor-in-Chief of Guitarist magazine, Britain's best-selling and longest-running monthly for guitar players. He started his career at the Daily Telegraph in London, where his first assignment was interviewing blue-eyed soul legend Robert Palmer, going on to become a full-time author on music, writing for benchmark references such as 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die and Dorling Kindersley's How To Play Guitar Step By Step. He joined Guitarist in 2011 and since then it has been his privilege to interview everyone from B.B. King to St. Vincent for Guitarist's readers, while sharing insights into scores of historic guitars, from Rory Gallagher's '61 Strat to the first Martin D-28 ever made.