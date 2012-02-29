Video: Slash and Betty White Film Commercials for the Los Angeles Zoo

It's no surprise that Slash, a well-known animal lover, would sign on to make a commercial for his hometown zoo.

What is a bit surprising, however, is that the former Guns N' Roses guitarist was paired with Betty White for a series of commercials. Watch all five of the 30-second spots for the Los Angeles Zoo below.

Monday, Slash debuted the first single from his new album, Apocalyptic Love, on radio nationwide. You can still stream "You're A Lie" here.

Apocalyptic Love is due out May 22 via Slash's Dik Hayd International.

Photo: New York Magazine