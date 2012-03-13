Video: Slash Films Episode of 'Top Gear'

In the midst of his busy schedule, Slash managed to find time to make it over to England to film an episode of Top Gear, the long-running BBC TV show dedicated to cars.

You can watch a behind-the-scenes clip from the filming of Slash's episode right here and see most of the actual episode below.

"We definitely needed to end the current run in style," said the show's official blog. "Thankfully, we found a Stoke-born, frizzy-haired rock god just in time."

Slash will release his new solo album, Apocalyptic Love, on May 22.