Video: Slash Joins Cypress Hill on Stage in Hollywood

Last night, Saturday, August 6, Slash joined rap group Cypress Hill on stage at the Troubador in Hollywood, California for a celebration of the band's 20th anniversary. You can check out fan-filmed footage of the event below.

After the show, Slash posted on his Twitter account: "Great getting up with Cypress Hill tonight. Good people, the whole organization. Survived 20 yrs together in this crazy biz."

Cypress Hill released their debut, self-titled album in August of 1991.

Slash also recently revealed via his Twitter account that he was beginning the second round of pre-production for what will become his second solo album.

