Never one to turn down a golden opportunity, Slash recently made a guest appearance at the taping of the Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen. You can check out a preview clip featuring Slash below.

Slash commented on the Roast, saying: "The Charlie Sheen roast was an fn' excellent time. Everybody was great. Mike Tyson was in rare form. Stoked to have been part of it."

The roast will air on Comedy Central on September 19.