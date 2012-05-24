Video: Slash Talks Drugs and Partying, New Album on 'Piers Morgan Tonight'

Last night, legendary guitarist Slash made an appearance on CNN's Piers Morgan Tonight, where he discussed everything from his new album, Apocalyptic Love, to his history as a hard-partying rock star. Watch the full interview below.

Apocalyptic Love was released Tuesday, May 22, on Slash's own Dik Hayd International label.

To mark the occasion, Slash live streamed his May 22 concert from New York City's Irving Plaza as a special record release show. You can check out photos, videos and a live review from the night's events here.