Video: SlayerBob Returns with Slayer-Themed Christmas Light Display

Well, it's the holiday season again. It's a time for joy, gathering with friends and family, maybe watching the 1951 Alastair Sim version of Scrooge and — oh yes, creating a Slayer-themed Christmas light display!

A serious Slayer fan who calls himself Slayer Bob on YouTube has posted a video of his latest holiday light display, an ode to the late Jeff Hanneman and Slayer.

"This was an absolute nightmare!!!!!!!!!!!!!!," writes Slayer Bob on YouTube. "Months preparing this, my wife hates me, and I have a few more grey hairs. Hope it works."

You can check out the video — which features "Hell Awaits," "Angel of Death," "War Ensemble," "Raining Blood" and more — below.

