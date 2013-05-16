Video: Smashing Pumpkins Cover David Bowie's "Space Oddity"

Below, check out a video of Smashing Pumpkins performing David Bowie’s "Space Oddity" on an Austin rooftop during this year's SXSW.

The performance was filmed for The Guitar Center Sessions, which will air 9 p.m. EST Friday, May 17, on DirecTV's Audience Network.

Guitar Center introduced Sessions in 2010. The series has staged live performances by such artists as Peter Frampton, the Cult, Peter Gabriel, Weezer, Jane's Addiction, Alanis Morissette, Cake, Jakob Dylan, Blondie, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Bush, Ben Folds Five, Skylar Grey and more.

Here's the series' 2013 schedule:

May 17, Smashing Pumpkins

May 24, Frank Turner

May 31, Goo Goo Dolls

June 7, OneRepublic

June 14, Fitz & The Tantrums

June 21, Alkaline Trio

June 28, Talib Kweli

July 12, Asking Alexandria

July 19, All Time Low

July 26, Thenewno2

For more info about the series, head here.