Video: Watch Slash Audition Guitarists for Upcoming Tour

With all the hoopla over Guns N' Roses stemming from their upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it's easy to forget that Slash has got a jam-packed year ahead.

The perpetually top-hatted guitarist will be releasing his new album, Apocalyptic Love, on May 22, complete with an album-release show at New York City's Irving Plaza that night.

While dates haven't been announced yet, Slash will undoubtedly be hitting the road in support of his second solo album, and apparently he needed a second guitarist to join the Conspirators, his backing band, for the tour.

In the two videos below, you can watch the audition process to find the right guitarist to take on tour.

"Just affirming for some of you," Slash wrote via Twitter earlier today, "Frank Sidoris got the gig as second guitarist in The Conspirators."