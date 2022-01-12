The Vintage Icon V65V promises an affordable take on a well-worn offset

UK-based builder Vintage has debuted a new addition to its Icon series in the form of the V65V – a mid-'60s-inspired take on the Fender Jazzmaster.

The new model is based around the classic combination of an alder body and maple neck (a bolt-on, of course). Here the neck is one-piece construction, with a soft-C profile and 22-fret rosewood fretboard offering 25.5” scale-length.

(Image credit: Vintage Guitars)

Pickup duties are handled by a pair of Wilkinson Soapbar single-coils. Eschewing the classic dual-circuit design of its inspiration, these are selected via a three-way toggleswitch.

Tuning stability is often the Achilles heel of classic offsets, but Vintage says a combination of its vibrato unit and Wilkinson WJ55 machine heads offer an excellent performance in this respect.

(Image credit: Vintage Guitars)

Although we’re only judging from the pictures at this point, the finish (available in Distressed Black or Distressed Sunburst) is pretty striking, particularly given the wallet-friendly price point.

The Vintage V65V Icon has a price of £429 (approx. $580). There’s no sign of it on the Vintage Guitars US site (yet), so head to Vintage Guitars UK for more information.