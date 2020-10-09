Vintage launches striking 25th Anniversary Series of limited-edition Silver Burst electric guitars

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, UK guitar brand Vintage has launched three new super-limited-edition electric guitar models – with only 100 of each available.

The 25th Anniversary Series consists of variations of the company's V6H, V75 and V100 models. These have S-style, T-style and LP-style shapes, respectively – and boast stunning Silver Burst finishes.

The VH6 features a two-piece American alder body and an amber tan hard rock maple neck with a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard and matching headstock. Pickups come by way of a pair of Wilkinson WOVaS single coils in the neck and middle positions and a hum-canceling Wilkinson WOHZBb double coil in the bridge.

Like the V6H, the single-cut V75 model boasts a two-piece American alder body and amber tan hard rock maple neck, this time with a 22-fret maple fingerboard.

It features a classic T-style pickup configuration, with a pair of Wilkinson single coils – an alnico WVTN in the neck position and an alnico WVTB in the bridge. Controls include single master volume and tone controls with a three-way selector switch.

And finally, the V100 model features a multi-ply ivory body, mahogany neck and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard – with typically LP-esque crown-style inlays.

Electronics include a pair of Wilkinson WOCHB hot ceramic dual coils, which can be controlled via the guitar's two volume and two tone knobs.

The VH6SVB, V75SVB and V100SVB are available now for £429, £419 and £449, respectively, and each come with an embroidered canvas 25th Anniversary gig bag and numbered certificate of authentication.

For more information on the 25th Anniversary series, head to Vintage.