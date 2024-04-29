“Ravaged by floods and fires, but back from the dead”: The 'Methstang' is the most heavily trashed vintage Mustang we've ever seen – and it's been miraculously restored

By Phil Weller
published

Featuring molten pickups, significant chip damage, and signs of a beetle living in the headstock, the Methstang was labeled a corpse by its savior before receiving a sensational glow-up

1966 Fender Mustang
(Image credit: Red_stick_guitarandamp Instagram / Not A Luthier YouTube)

We at Guitar World love a guitar repair story, but few revamps have been as dramatic as this one – someone has resurrected a 1966 Fender Mustang that looked more like a zombie than a musical instrument when it was found.

The electric guitar was originally sourced by @red_stick_guitarandamp on Instagram, who saw it on Craigslist. YouTuber Levon Campbell, who runs the Not A Luthier channel, then got hold of the six-string to pull off a miraculous restoration. 

