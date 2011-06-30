Viral Video: Baby Headbanging To Pantera

A video of a baby headbanging to the Pantera classic "Fucking Hostile" has been making the rounds on the internet this week. According to the official Pantera Facebook page, "It's either there when you're born or not! Pantera Metal Head Baby has gone viral! Just about overnight the vid has made it to the front page of Aol.com, Tosh.0, Huffingtonpost.com, Mostwatchedtoday.com, Ebaumsworld.com, Ryanseacrest.com, Digg.com, and many many more."

Now wanting to miss out, GuitarWorld.com brings you the headbanging baby: