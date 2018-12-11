Volbeat Share Live Performance of "For Evigt"

Volbeat have shared a live clip of the song “For Evigt,” from their upcoming live album, Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken. You can check out the performance above.

As previously reported, the 26-track set captures the band onstage at Telia Parken in Denmark on August 26, 2017. That night, Volbeat became the first Danish band to headline and sell out their hometown venue, setting the record for the biggest show by a domestic artist in Denmark ever with over 48,250 people in attendance.

Volbeat singer Michael Poulsen said about the show: “Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true, and we’re humbled and honored that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us. We’re thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone.”

Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken will be released on December 14 via Republic Records. For pre-orders and more information, head here. See below for album art and track list.

Volbeat also recently announced a joint tour 2019 North American tour with Godsmack. All dates are below:

April 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 18 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

April 19 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

April 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

April 23 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

April 26 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre

April 27 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

April 29 - Medicine Hat, AB @ Canalta Centre

April 30 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

May 02 - Dawson Creek, BC @ Encana Events Centre

May 03 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 05 - Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

May 06 - Winnipeg, MG @ Bell Mts Place

May 09 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 10 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 11 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre