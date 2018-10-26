Volbeat Announce Release of ‘Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken’

Volbeat will release Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken on December 14 via Republic Records. The 26-track set captures the band onstage at Telia Parken in Denmark on August 26, 2017. That night, Volbeat became the first Danish band to headline and sell out their hometown venue, setting the record for the biggest show by a domestic artist in Denmark ever with over 48,250 people in attendance.

Volbeat singer Michael Poulsen said about the show: “Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true, and we’re humbled and honored that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us. We’re thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone.”

Pre-order Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken in all formats here. See below for album art and track list.

Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken track list:

1. The Devil’s Bleeding Crown

2. Heaven Nor Hell

3. Radio Girl

4. Lola Montez

5. Let It Burn (feat. Mia Maja)

6. Doc Holiday

7. Sad Man’s Tongue

8. 16 Dollars

9. 7 Shots (feat. Mille Petrozza and Rod Sinclair)

10. Fallen

11. Slaytan

12. Dead But Rising

13. Goodbye Forever

14. Maybellene I Hofteholder

15. The Everlasting

16. For Evigt (feat. Johan Olsen, Mia Maja and Rod Sinclair)

17. Evelyn (feat. Mark “Barney” Greenway)

18. Lonesome Rider

19. Seal The Deal

20. The Garden’s Tale (feat. Johan Olsen)

21. Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood (feat. Lars Ulrich)

22. Enter Sandman (feat. Lars Ulrich)

23. A Warrior’s Call (feat. Mikkel Kessler)

24. Black Rose (feat. Danko Jones)

25. Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza

26. Still Counting



Special Guests (In Order Of Appearance):

Mia Maja –Vocals on “Let It Burn,” “For Evigt”

Rod Sinclair – Banjo on “7 Shots” and “For Evigt”

Mille Petrozza – Vocals on “7 Shots”

Johan Olsen – Vocals on “For Evigt” and “The Garden’s Tale”

Barney Greenway – Vocals on “Evelyn”

Lars Ulrich – Drums on “Guitar Gangsters And Cadillac Blood” and “Enter Sandman”

Mikkel Kessler – Special Appearance on “A Warrior’s Call”

Danko Jones – Vocals on “Black Rose”

