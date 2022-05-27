NAMM 2022: Vox unveils new, limited-edition Rich Blue AC15 and AC10 guitar amps

NAMM 2022: One of our many predictions for NAMM 2022 was that the world will implode if we don't see at least one limited-edition AC30 colorway.

Can we still avoid the total extinction of the human race if the storied company chose instead to offer a sweet limited-edition finish for its AC10 C1 and AC15 C1 models? That remains to be seen, but while we await potential cosmic implosion, peep the new, limited-edition Rich Blue finish Vox has made available for these top-notch tube amp models.

As it stands, the AC15 C1 is already for our money one of the best guitar amps out there, and the Rich Blue edition of the model changes only the colorway part of the equation.

Under the hood, you still get the same versatile, EL84-powered package, with 15 watts of power into a 12" Celestion speaker and built-in tremolo and reverb. On the surface, meanwhile, there are still classic Vox design elements – the diamond grille cloth, and a cream-colored handle, corner pieces and control knobs.

Likewise, its slimmed-down 10-watt younger sibling, the AC10 C1, features two 12AX7 dual triode vacuum preamp tubes and a pair of EL84 pentode power tubes into a 10" Celestion VX10 custom speaker housed in the new Rich Blue chassis.

Elsewhere, the 10-watt amp boasts volume and gain knobs, a two-band EQ comprised of bass and treble knobs, and a built-in reverb.

The Rich Blue edition Vox AC10 C1 and AC15 C1 guitar amps will be available starting in June for $599/£499 and $749/£629, respectively.

For more info on the amps, visit Vox's website (opens in new tab).