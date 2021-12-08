Trending

Vulfpeck announce new album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong's Cafe, debut slinky lead single, Smokeshow

The latest entry in the band's series of Vulf Vault albums was produced by guitarist Cory Wong

Cory Wong (left) and Jack Stratton of Vulfpeck perform during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 13, 2017 in Austin, Texas
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

Man, does Cory Wong ever sleep?

Already the author of three studio albums in 2021 – The Golden Hour, with sax hero Dave Koz, Turbo, with Dirty Loops, and Cory and the Wongnotes – (not to mention his new signature Stratocaster) Wong has re-joined his bandmates in Vulfpeck for yet another new studio album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong's Cafe.

Now, the presence of "vault" in the title might lead you to believe that Vulf Vault 005 is a compilation, and normally, you'd be right. Wong's Cafe is the latest entry in Vulfpeck's Vulf Vault album series, comprised previously of compilations of already-recorded material focusing on each member of Vulfpeck.

Naturally though, the ever-prolific Wong wanted his chapter in the series to be marked entirely with new material. You can get a sneak peek at that new material – in the form of lead single Smokeshow – below.

With Eddie Barbash doing a lot of the melodic heavy-lifting with his silky-smooth alto and soprano sax work, Wong is free to do what he does best on Smokeshow: give the world a lesson in immaculately funky rhythm guitar playing.

Not wanting to take a backseat for the song's full duration though, Wong dials in some dirt toward the song's end for an incredibly satisfying, air guitar-inducing, bend-heavy solo. Smokeshow truly demonstrates that, whether you're focusing on effective lead or rhythm styles in your own playing, you can learn a lot from listening to Wong's work. 

Produced and even mixed by Wong himself, Vulf Vault 005: Wong's Cafe is set for a January 7 release via Vulf Records.

To preorder the album on vinyl, stop by Qrates.

The cover of Vulfpeck's forthcoming album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong's Cafe

(Image credit: Vulf Records)
Jackson Maxwell
