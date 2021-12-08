Vulfpeck announce new album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong's Cafe, debut slinky lead single, Smokeshow

Man, does Cory Wong ever sleep?

Already the author of three studio albums in 2021 – The Golden Hour, with sax hero Dave Koz, Turbo, with Dirty Loops, and Cory and the Wongnotes – (not to mention his new signature Stratocaster) Wong has re-joined his bandmates in Vulfpeck for yet another new studio album, Vulf Vault 005: Wong's Cafe.

Now, the presence of "vault" in the title might lead you to believe that Vulf Vault 005 is a compilation, and normally, you'd be right. Wong's Cafe is the latest entry in Vulfpeck's Vulf Vault album series, comprised previously of compilations of already-recorded material focusing on each member of Vulfpeck.

Naturally though, the ever-prolific Wong wanted his chapter in the series to be marked entirely with new material. You can get a sneak peek at that new material – in the form of lead single Smokeshow – below.

With Eddie Barbash doing a lot of the melodic heavy-lifting with his silky-smooth alto and soprano sax work, Wong is free to do what he does best on Smokeshow: give the world a lesson in immaculately funky rhythm guitar playing.

Not wanting to take a backseat for the song's full duration though, Wong dials in some dirt toward the song's end for an incredibly satisfying, air guitar-inducing, bend-heavy solo. Smokeshow truly demonstrates that, whether you're focusing on effective lead or rhythm styles in your own playing, you can learn a lot from listening to Wong's work.

Produced and even mixed by Wong himself, Vulf Vault 005: Wong's Cafe is set for a January 7 release via Vulf Records.

To preorder the album on vinyl, stop by Qrates.