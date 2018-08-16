Wait and Shackle Win Music & Arts Battle of the Bands

Lindenhurst-based band Wait and Shackle won top honors in Music & Arts' 4th annual Battle of the Bands. Taking home over $20,000 in prizes from brands like Fender, D’Addario, P. Mauriat and Zildjian, the band beat out entrants from across the country.

With a progressive/math rock approach, Wait and Shackle dominated the stage, barefoot and raging with energy.

“Winning this competition felt very surreal and was completely unexpected, “ comments Christian Seda, drummer for Wait and Shackle. “Performing in front of some of the best representatives from some of the biggest brands in music history was exhilarating and I am proud to be able to say I've been a part of Music & Arts history.”

The event also helped to raise money for the Frederick Community Action Agency's food bank. Renier Fee, Music & Arts Marketing Director, shares, “Our company vision is to excite musicians about playing music and that extends to our employees too. I’m grateful that the most respected instrument manufacturers, like Fender, D’Addario, P. Mauriat and Zildjian, share our view.”

Check out Wait and Shackle here:

With three albums under their belt – Get Loaded in 2015, The Cantilever in 2017, and Happy 26th Birthday in 2018 – Wait and Shackle have a fast-forward mindset.Find out more about Wait and Shackle on Bandcamp , iTunes , Spotify , and Youtube .

Below, check out a recap of the event: