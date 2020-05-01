Warwick’s modular RockStands might just be the smartest guitar stand designs we've seen yet

Warwick has introduced a new line of flexible, collapsible and easy to transport modular stands for electric and acoustic guitar and bass.

The Multiple RockStands boast a telescopic mechanism for added mobility, roller sets with brakes or footrests and tools for mounting and relocating.

All stands are black with anthracite softpads and can be customized and expanded.

Additionally, electric stands can be flipped to fit V-style guitars, while acoustic stands feature holders that can accommodate two electric guitars or basses each.

The Multiple RockStands are available in various iterations, holding up to nine electric guitars or basses.

For more information, head to W Distribution.