W.A.S.P. Begin Work on New Studio Album

According to W.A.S.P. mainman Blackie Lawless, the band have almost completed writing for a new studio album. The as-yet-untitled new album will be the follow-up to 2009's Babylon. An excerpt from the interview can be read below.

Q: So, what’s the plan for the band right now? Are you planning to release a new album?

A: "Yeah, we’ve actually have been building a new studio here at my house and we hope we have it finished by October where we plan to record new material."

Q: Is there any ideas written down, do you have any songs ready?

A: "I would say that probably the whole record is close to being written already. We were in rehearsal yesterday and we actually worked on some new things… Nothing that we are going to play live right now, because it’s close to being finished, but we’ve actually begun the process and it’s very exciting!"

You can read the full interview at this location.