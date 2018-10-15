Watch a 10-Year-Old Play Metallica's "Enter Sandman" Onstage with the Foo Fighters

On October 12, the Foo Fighters were joined onstage at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri by a 10-year-old boy named Collier Cash Rule, who played a cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" with the band.

After inviting Rule up, Grohl asked him, “Do you play guitar Collier? What songs do you know?

“I know a lot of Metallica songs,” Rule told him.

“Do I know a lot of Metallica songs?” Grohl responded. “Hit ‘em with it, Collier!”

The 10-year-old then proceeded to break into a note-perfect version of “Enter Sandman,” with Grohl and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins joining in and making it through a verse and chorus before calling it quits. “That’s all we know,” said Grohl. “He knows more than we do!”

Collier then played pieces of Metallica’s “Welcome Home (Sanitarium)” and “Wherever I May Roam,” before Grohl sent him back to his seat—with one of his Pelham Blue Gibsons.

“Tour’s almost over,” Grohl said. “I might as well give him my fucking guitar.”

But he left Rule with one warning: “If I see that shit on eBay next week I will find you, Collier!”