Watch Anthony Vincent Perform Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 42 Different Styles

Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs has released his newest video, a rendition of Queen's classic "Bohemian Rhapsody," done in 42 different styles. In addition to taking on everyone from Frank Sinatra to David Bowie to Johnny Cash, he enlists his collaborator E Rock to add some guitar to Dream Theater, Ghost, Nirvana and other parts. You can watch the video above.

Said Vincent: "I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song. Being away from social media was very good for me and I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media. Also, I want to thank E Rock of course for hopping on to make the Dream Theater part possible, because I can't shred on guitar. But I can shred on the bass! Who knew!”

Vincent and E Rock also have an album coming out in November. “We started a band called Riptide and we will be releasing our next single within weeks," Vincent said.

