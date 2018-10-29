Trending

Watch Anthony Vincent Perform Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in 42 Different Styles

Artists featured in the rendition include Tool, Ghost, Dream Theater and others.

Anthony Vincent of Ten Second Songs has released his newest video, a rendition of Queen's classic "Bohemian Rhapsody," done in 42 different styles. In addition to taking on everyone from Frank Sinatra to David Bowie to Johnny Cash, he enlists his collaborator E Rock to add some guitar to Dream Theater, Ghost, Nirvana and other parts. You can watch the video above.

Said Vincent: "I disappeared from the internet for a month to finally take on my number 1 requested song. Being away from social media was very good for me and I highly recommend this to anybody. Maybe everyone should start producing songs in multiple styles just so they too could take a vacation from social media. Also, I want to thank E Rock of course for hopping on to make the Dream Theater part possible, because I can't shred on guitar. But I can shred on the bass! Who knew!”

Vincent and E Rock also have an album coming out in November. “We started a band called Riptide and we will be releasing our next single within weeks," Vincent said.

You can check out more from Anthony Vincent here.