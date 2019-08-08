Watch Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Play a Smoky “I Put a Spell on You” on a Fender Vintera Series Strat

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram recently strapped on a Seafoam Green Series '50s Stratocaster from Fender’s new Vintera Series for a smoky run through of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ classic “I Put a Spell on You.” You can check out the performance above.

The Vintera Series guitars feature specs from decades past, like period-correct neck shapes, new pickups with decade-specific tones and vintage colors—in addition to Seafoam Green, there’s also Mocha, Fiesta Red, Inca Silver, Burgundy Mist and Ice Blue Metallic. Furthermore, for almost every decade correct model, there’s also a counterpart “modded” version that offers fresh features not available at the time the model was first released.

As for Ingram, the young blues phenom released his debut album, Kingfish, back in May. He’s currently out on his first-ever headline trek, titled “Fish Grease: A Juke Joint Tour.”

You can check out the full itinerary here.