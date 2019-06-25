Fender Unveils New Vintera Series Guitars

Fender has unveiled its new Vintera series of electric guitars.

Featuring 17 instruments, the vintage-inspired Vintera series includes new Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jaguar, Mustang and Jazzmaster models.

The Vintera series guitars feature specs from decades past, like period-correct neck shapes, new pickups with decade-specific tones and vintage colors, including Mocha, Fiesta Red, Seafoam Green, Inca Silver, Burgundy Mist and Ice Blue Metallic. In addition, for almost every decade correct model, there’s also a counterpart “modded” version that offers fresh features not available at the time the model was first released.

The guitars in the Vintera series replace the company's Mexican-made Classic series. You can check out each model in more detail below.

For more info, head on over to fender.com.

Vintera Series '50s Stratocaster - $899

(Image credit: Fender)

The '50s Stratocaster features an alder or ash body, three '50s Strat single-coil pickups, a “Soft V”-shaped neck and a 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets. It also features a vintage-style, six-point synchronized tremolo, tuning machines, 5-way pickup switching and a strap button. It comes with a deluxe gig bag, and comes in Seafoam Green, Sonic Blue (alder) and White Blonde (ash) finishes.

Vintera Series '50s Stratocaster Modified - $999

(Image credit: Fender)

The modified '50s Stratocaster features an alder body with three Hot '50s Strat single-coil pickups, a “Modern C”-shaped neck and a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 21 medium-jumbo frets. The guitar also features a two-point synchronized tremolo with vintage-style bent-steel saddles, an S-1 switch that adds the neck pickup in positions 1 and 2, vintage-style locking tuning machines, strap buttons and chrome hardware. The guitar comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in 2-Color Sunburst and Daphne Blue finishes.

Vintera Series '60s Stratocaster - $899

(Image credit: Fender)

The 60s Stratocaster features an alder body, three '60s Strat single-coil pickups, a “Mid 60s C”-shaped neck and a 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets. It also features a vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, chrome hardware, a four-bolt neck plate, tuning machines and strap buttons. The guitar comes with a deluxe gig bag and is offered in 3-Color Sunburst, Ice Blue Metallic and Surf Green finishes.

Vintera Series '60s Stratocaster Modified - $999

(Image credit: Fender)

The modified '60s Stratocaster features an alder body, three Hot '60s Strat single-coil pickups, a Modern C-shaped neck and a 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 21 medium-jumbo frets. The guitar also features a contemporary, two-point synchronized tremolo, chrome hardware, a four-bolt neck plate and an S-1 switch to add the neck pickup to positions 1 and 2. The guitar comes with a deluxe gig bag, and is available in Olympic White and Burgundy Mist finishes.

Vintera Series '70s Stratocaster - $949

(Image credit: Fender)

The '70s Stratocaster features an ash body, three '70s Strat single-coil pickups, an “Early 70s C”-shaped neck, flat-staggered pole pieces and a 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets. The guitar also features a vintage-style six-point synchronized tremolo, period-correct “F”-stamped tuning machines, chrome hardware, a three-bolt neck plate and strap buttons. The guitar comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in Aged Natural, Mocha and Sienna Sunburst finishes.

Vintera Series '50s Telecaster - $899.99

(Image credit: Fender)

The '50s Telecaster features an alder body, ‘50s Telecaster single-coil pickups, an “Early 50s U”-shaped neck and a 7.25”-radius maple fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets. The guitar also features a vintage-style Tele bridge with three brass barrel saddles, vintage-style strap buttons, chrome hardware and a four-bolt neck plate. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in 2-Color Sunburst, Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue finishes.

Vintera Series '50s Telecaster Modified - $999

(Image credit: Fender)

The modified '50s Telecaster features an alder or ash body, a custom shop vintage-style Tele single-coil bridge pickup and Custom Shop Twisted Tele neck pickup, a “Thick Soft V”-shaped neck and a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets. The guitar also features a vintage-style Tele bridge with three brass saddles, 4-way switching, a S-1 pickup phase switch, chrome hardware and a four-bolt neck plate. The guitar comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in Daphne Blue, Surf Green (alder) and Butterscotch Blonde (ash) finishes.

Vintera Series '60s Telecaster Bigsby - $999

(Image credit: Fender)

The '60s Telecaster Bigsby features an alder or ash body, two vintage-style ‘60s Tele single-coil pickups, an “Early ‘60s C”-shaped maple neck and a 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets. The guitar also features a Bigsby vibrato and a "Lead/rhythm" circuit. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in 3-Color Sunburst (alder) and White Blonde (ash) finishes.

Vintera Series '60s Telecaster Modified - $999

(Image credit: Fender)

The modified '60s Telecaster features an alder body, two Hot ‘60s Tele single-coil pickups, a “Modern C”-shaped maple neck and a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 21 medium-jumbo frets. The guitar also features a vintage-style Tele bridge with three brass barrel saddles, 4-way switching and an S-1 pickup phase switch. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in Lake Placid Blue and Seafoam Green finishes.

Vintera Series '70s Telecaster Deluxe - $899

(Image credit: Fender)

The Deluxe '70s Telecaster features an alder body, two Wide Range humbucking pickups, a “Thin C”-shaped maple neck and a 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets. The guitar also features a vintage-style hardtail Strat bridge with three chrome barrel saddles. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in 3-Color Sunburst, Vintage Blonde and Mocha finishes.

Vintera Series '70s Telecaster Custom - $899

(Image credit: Fender)

The Custom '70s Telecaster features an alder body, a ‘70s Tele single-coil bridge pickup and Wide Range humbucking neck pickup, a “Thin C”-shaped maple neck and a 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets. The guitar also features a vintage-style string-through-body Tele bridge with three steel saddles. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in Black, Fiesta Red and Sonic Blue finishes.

Vintera Series '70s Telecaster Thinline - $1,049

(Image credit: Fender)

The '70s Telecaster Thinline features a semi-hollow ash body, two Wide Range humbucking pickups, a “Thin C”-shaped maple neck and a 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets. The guitar also features a vintage-style string-through-body hardtail Strat bridge. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in Vintage Blonde, Candy Apple Red and Aged Natural finishes.

Vintera Series '60s Jazzmaster - $999

(Image credit: Fender)

The '60s Jazzmaster features an alder body, two ‘60s Jazzmaster wide single-coil pickups, a “Thin C”-shaped maple neck with a painted headstock and a 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets. The guitar also features a Jazzmaster floating tremolo and a "Lead/rhythm" circuit. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in Olympic White and Ice Blue Metallic finishes.

Vintera Series '60s Jazzmaster Modified - $1,099

(Image credit: Fender)

The modified '60s Jazzmaster features an alder body, two Hot ‘60s Jazzmaster wide single-coil pickups, a “Modern C”-shaped maple neck and a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 21 medium-jumbo frets. The guitar also features a Jazzmaster floating tremolo and an Adjusto-matic bridge. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in 3-Color Sunburst and Surf Green finishes.

Vintera Series '60s Jaguar - $1,049

(Image credit: Fender)

The '60s Jaguar features an alder body with a 24” scale, two ‘60s Jaguar single-coil pickups, a “Mid ’60s C”-shaped maple neck and a 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets. The guitar also features a vintage-style Jaguar floating tremolo, two pickup on/off slide switches, a tone cut switch and a "Lead/rhythm" circuit. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in 3-Color Sunburst and Ocean Turquoise finishes.

Vintera Series '60s Jaguar Modified - $1,149

(Image credit: Fender)

The modified '60s Jaguar features an alder body with 24” scale length, two Atomic humbucking pickups, a “Modern C”-shaped maple neck and a 9.5”-radius fingerboard with 22 medium-jumbo frets. The guitar also features two pickup on/off slide switches, a tone cut switch, a "Master kill" slide switch on the upper horn and single-coil/humbucking blend control wheels for each pickup. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in Surf Green and Sonic Blue finishes.

Vintera Series '60s Mustang - $899

(Image credit: Fender)

The '60s Mustang features an alder body, two ‘60s Mustang single-coil pickups, a “Thin C”-shaped maple neck and a 7.25”-radius fingerboard with 22 vintage-style frets. The guitar also features a vintage-style Mustang floating tremolo and a slide switch for pickup on/off. It comes with a deluxe gig bag and is available in 3-Color Sunburst, Lake Placid Blue and Surf Green finishes.