Watch Corey Taylor, Scott Ian, Dave Grohl and More Perform Pantera's "Walk" at 'Dimebash'

As part of the 2019 NAMM show, the Observatory in Santa Ana, California hosted Dimebash, a tribute to late Pantera and Damageplan guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, on Thursday, January 25.

The event was MC’d by SiriusXM radio host Jose Mangin and featured a slew of rock and metal artists paying tribute to Darrell by performing his songs.

Above, check out fan-filmed footage (via Metal Injection) of a jam on Pantera’s 1992 classic, “Walk,” featuring former Pantera bassist Rex Brown, Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, former Megadeth and current Act of Defiance guitarist Chris Broderick and, on vocals, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor.

The show also featured full performances by Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry.