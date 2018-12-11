Watch Dave Grohl and Warren Haynes Play Nirvana’s “All Apologies”

The night after wrapping the second of two shows for Warren Haynes’ 30th annual Christmas Jam, Haynes was back onstage at Asheville, North Carolina club the Orange Peel club, once again with Dave Grohl in tow.

The impromptu show saw Grohl, Haynes and a slew of other musicians, including Haynes’ band, Gov’t Mule, former Black Crowes guitarist Audley Freed and former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artumis Pyle, take the stage in various configurations to perform covers of songs by Led Zeppelin, the Beatles, Skynyrd and others.

Among the highlights of the evening was Grohl jumping behind the kit for a version of Nirvana’s “All Apologies,” with Haynes on vocals and guitar, including adding his own solo licks to the classic In Utero tune.

“When [Warren] mentioned that song, my initial reaction was, ‘I can’t do that. I shouldn’t do that,’ ” Grohl told Rolling Stone . “But then I think about the people that the song means so much to and has been a part of their lives—that joy and love should be shared. And then, as we were playing it, the audience starts to sing along, and I’m crying my eyes out onstage trying to keep it together—what a beautiful moment. And who am I to keep people from that beautiful moment?”

You can check out the clip above.