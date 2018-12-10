Watch Dave Grohl Perform Acoustic "Everlong"

Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam took place on December 7 and 8 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina. In addition to Haynes, the 30th anniversary iteration of the all-star concert featured, among others, his band Gov’t Mule, as well as Joe Bonamassa, Eric Church, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Phish Mike Gordon and Dave Grohl.

The Foo Fighters frontman made several appearance across the event, including performing an expanded version of his 23-minute epic, “Play,” with a cast that included members of Queens of the Stone Age and Jane’s Addiction, and a version of Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” with Gov’t Mule.

Grohl also performed a short set on a side stage, which kicked off with a duo version of the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These,” with Haynes, before he launched into an unexpected solo acoustic take on his band’s biggest song, “Everlong.”

“He asked me to come up and do one song and I was like, ‘Fuck that shit,’” Grohl joked.

Check out Grohl’s unplugged “Everlong” above.