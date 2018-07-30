Trending

Watch Derek Smalls and Dweezil Zappa Team Up in New "MRI" Video

Spinal Tap bassist unveils the latest single from his solo debut, 'Smalls Change.'

Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls has released the music video for his new single, "MRI." 

"MRI" features some fast-paced fretwork from Dweezil Zappa, who also makes a dramatic appearance in the song's video, which you can check out below.

"MRI" is one of the highlights from Smalls' first solo album, Smalls Change: Meditations Upon Ageing. Featuring a laundry list of six-string luminaries, such as Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather and Dweezil Zappa, Smalls Change sprang from—in Smalls' own words—"a combination of desperation and opportunity."

When asked—in a recent GW interview—how he assembled such a star-studded group of musicians for his first solo album, Smalls said "I think they saw me, if not as a peer, at least as a commoner, and there was a marvelous spirit of generosity that seemed to be about when I made these phone calls."

"One of them summed it up very pithily when he said, 'It’s a pity fuck.' And I thought, well, god bless you."

You can read our full interview with Smalls right here.