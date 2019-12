Guns N’ Roses’ landmark Use Your Illusion albums were released at midnight on this day in 1991. By that time, the band was already well into their world tour in support of the two records, and had begun playing many of the albums’ cut onstage.

Above, check out a performance of the epic Use Your Illusion II track “Civil War,” at the Deer Creek Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, on May 29, 1991.

You can check out a Use Your Illusion-era Guitar World cover story with Slash here.