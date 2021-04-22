Watch J Mascis recreate Dinosaur Jr's Freak Scene using a Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster

J Mascis has delivered a new rendition of Dinosaur Jr.'s Freak Scene – taken from the band's 1988 album Bug – on the latest episode of Fender's Re-Creation YouTube series.

For the performance, Mascis sends a Tobacco Sunburst-finished variant of Fender's new American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster through his vast pedalboard – showcasing both the stellar clean and dirty tones achievable through the Big F's latest hybrid guitar model.

Watch as he switches seamlessly between an acoustic guitar-type tone for the vocal-driven sections, a punk-esque fuzz-driven tone for the guitar-only passages and a howling, gain-drenched tone for the guitar solo.

J Mascis's performance is the third episode of Fender's Re-Creation series, after appearances by Lindsey Buckingham and Jeff Tweedy. The series sees artists, players, producers and music-makers reimagine classic songs with the new American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster.

Dinosaur Jr.'s twelfth studio album Sweep It Into Space is set to arrive tomorrow (April 23) via Jagjaguwar. The alt-rock trio's first full length since 2016's Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, the twelve-track album is co-produced by Kurt Vile.

For more information on the new American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, head to Fender.