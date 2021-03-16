Fender expands American Acoustasonic range with all-new Jazzmaster model

Fender has officially released the latest addition to its ever-expanding family of innovative Acoustasonic offerings, the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster.

The new model joins up with the existing Stratocaster and Telecaster Acoustasonic iterations in combining iconic electric guitar body shapes with cutting-edge sonic and functional design.

Building on the Jazzmaster’s historic relationship with forward-thinking music making, the new Acoustasonic model attempts to further push these boundaries, offering up a series of pristine cleans and electric tones alongside Fender feel and playability.

Build-wise, the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster features a specially tuned all-mahogany body and neck construction, including a carved heel, ebony fretboard and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine.

Image 1 of 5 Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster in Ocean Turquoise (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 5 Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster in Natural (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 5 Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster in Tobacco Sunburst (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 5 Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster in Tungsten (Image credit: Fender) Image 5 of 5 Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster in Arctic White (Image credit: Fender)

Under the hood, the Jazzmaster’s acoustic sounds come by way of a Fishman Under-Saddle Transducer and a Fishman Enhancer, which seek to deliver up to 10 different body style and tone wood combinations, including four new settings that utilize the guitar’s large body shape to deliver warm, well-rounded tones.

Also new to the fold is a Tim Shaw-designed humbucker, which promises to deliver raucous, high-intensity electric tones. As was the case with Fender’s previous Acoustasonics, the separate voices are accessed via a blend knob – a simple control layout designed for precise voice switching.

Of the new model, Fender VP Category Manager Billy Martinez said, “The culmination of five years of design, building and refining the form factor and technology of this guitar has been a proud journey. The Jazzmaster was made iconic by inventive musicians looking for a guitar that could deliver unique sounds.

“The Acoustasonic Jazzmaster expands on this tradition. With three powerful pickups and the Fishman Acoustic Engine, all controlled by a single Blend knob, the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster now gives the player unmatched sonic versatility.”

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Fender)

After test-driving the guitar, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham said, “Even though I’ve only been with this new Jazzmaster for a short time, I can see that it would have a lot of uses in the studio. I’m excited to give it some more time to get to know it a little better.”

“Acoustic guitar has always been my soulmate and alter ego; it got me to a place where I guess I had my own style," continues Buckingham. “Anytime I can take that orchestral approach, I have. The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster allows you to do just that.”

In terms of aesthetics, the new guitar is available in four elegant finishes – Ocean Turquoise, Natural, Tobacco Sunburst, Tungsten and Arctic White.

The Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster is available now for $1,999.

Head over to Fender to find out more.