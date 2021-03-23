Watch Lindsey Buckingham reimagine Never Going Back Again on the new Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster

Lindsey Buckingham has teamed up with Fender to release a rendition of the iconic Fleetwood Mac track Never Going Back Again, which is performed using the guitar maker's all-new American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster.

The performance appeared in the pilot episode of Fender’s Re-Creation series, which will see guitarists, artists, producers and music-makers use the new technology of the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster to reimagine classic tracks.

With a capo strapped to the second fret and a room-rumbling delay sound engaged, Buckingham locks into one of the Acoustasonic’s clean voices, showcasing his expertly crafted fingerpicking melodies as he runs through the track at a laid-back tempo.

A guitar-only section in the song puts the spotlight on the new model, giving guitarists a sonic glimpse of the Jazzmaster’s warm natural tones, which play host to Buckingham's intricate improvisational lines.

Of Fender’s newest offering, Buckingham, said, “Even though I’ve only been with this new Jazzmaster for a short time, I can see that it would have a lot of uses in the studio. I’m excited to give it more time to get to know it a little better.

“Acoustic guitar has always been my soulmate and alter ego; it got me to a place where I guess I had my own style,” he continued. “Anytime I can take that orchestral approach, I have. The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster allows you to do just that.”

Head over to Fender to find out more about the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster.