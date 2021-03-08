Watch John Mayer serve up a soulful guitar jam on H.E.R.’s Hold On

Despite only opening up his own TikTok profile last week, John Mayer has already spoiled us rotten with a series of posts that show off his sensational guitar chops and effortless comedic charm.

Now, the electric guitar god has upped the ante further by posting a video of himself jamming over H.E.R.’s seriously soulful 2020 single, Hold On.

“Saturday morning jam-out with H.E.R.” writes Mayer, before revealing, “I’ve adored this song since I first heard it.”

True to Mayer’s magnificent improvisational skills, the video kicks off with a dazzling display of sustained single notes and pentatonic runs that melt into each other, before some tasty chordal constructions work to mirror H.E.R.’s vocal melody.

Note that Mayer is using his regular PRS Silver Sky, and not the supposed Silver Sky SE that was recently teased by BlackSmith Strings.

H.E.R. released Hold On in October of 2020, not long before she made an appearance at Super Bowl 2021 to perform a solo guitar rendition of America the Beautiful.

Here's hoping that John Mayer joins forces with H.E.R. for an in-person collaboration soon, as we can only imagine what those two will sound like together – plus, we'd quite like to see H.E.R.'s stunning Fender Strat on stage with the Silver Sky.

If you want to jam with John yourself, or learn Neon from the man himself, head over to Mayer’s TikTok page.