PRS and John Mayer unveil ultra-limited, luxuriously finished Lunar Ice Silver Sky

PRS has announced its latest limited-edition John Mayer electric guitar model, the Lunar Ice Silver Sky.

Like the blues pin-up’s previous limited model, the Nebula, this Lunar Ice version features a polychromatic ‘flip-flop’ finish, which reflects light differently at different angles. Just check out the photos below – bling bling.

This also marks the first limited-edition Silver Sky to play host to a maple fretboard – a feature that was introduced at NAMM last year – inlaid with small versions of PRS’s trademark birds.

Otherwise, the guitar is spec’d as per Mayer’s usual Silver Sky setup, with an alder body, trio of 635JM single coils, a steel PRS tremolo with Gen III knife-edge screws, as well as a reverse headstock.

Just 1,000 of these limited-edition Silver Skys will be made available worldwide. There’s no price confirmed yet, but we’d expect at least $2.5k.

Head over to PRS Guitars for more information.

Mayer recently hinted at new surf-inspired colors for the Silver Sky, but there’s no sign of these among PRS’s initial 2021 announcements. Watch this space…