Watch Kiss Reunite with Ace Frehley for an Acoustic Mini-Set

Ace Frehley rejoined his former band mates in Kiss on Wednesday during an acoustic set on this year’s Kiss Kruise. Also performing was former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, who had played with the band in the Eighties and early Nineties.

“Life is full of coincidences!” Paul Stanley said before kicking off the mini-reunion. “Here we are on a ship. Bruce Kulick just happens to be on this ship. And someone just said you know who else is on this ship? Ace Frehley!”

Frehley then came out to loud cheers from the audience, and performed four songs with the band—"2000 Man," "New York Groove," "Nothin' to Lose" and "Rock and Roll All Nite," with Kulick on guitar as well.

Both Frehley and Kulick are also appearing on the Kruise with their solo bands.

You can check out the full mini-set above.