Watch Kurt Vile Perform a Stripped-Down Cover of Tom Petty's "Learning to Fly"

At a recent SiriusXMU live session Kurt Vile performed a cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Learning to Fly.” Accompanied only by a percussion backing track and his own looped acoustic guitar, Vile took a laid-back country-tinged approach to Petty’s classic 1991 song.

Vile also performed an acoustic version of his song, “Bassackwards,” from his new album, Bottle It In.

Bottle It In was released on October 12 via Matador. Guests on the record include Kim Gordon, Cass McCombs, Lucius, Stella Mozgawa, Mary Lattimore and more.

You can pick up a copy of Bottle It In here.