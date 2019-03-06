Watch Larkin Poe in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball's 'String Theory' Series

Today we bring you the latest episode of String Theory, this time starring sister duo Larkin Poe. You can watch it above.

A web series created by Ernie Ball, String Theory explores the sonic origins of influential and innovative musicians. In the episode, Rebecca and Morgan Lovell discuss their beginnings with music and guitar, their love of playing, plus their relationship with Ernie Ball and much more.

"I don't know if we could have done this individually for as long as we have," Megan says. "We kind of are puzzle pieces that fit together, and being able to go on that journey together has been amazing."

You can check out over 40 String Theory episodes featuring artists like Kirk Hammett, Steve Vai, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, J Mascis, Daron Malakian, Lzzy Hale, Dave Navarro, Mick Mars, Laura Jane Grace, Justin Chancellor, Robin Finck and more at ernieball.com/stringtheory.

