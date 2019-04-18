Watch Metallica’s “Sad But True” Played by 250 Musicians

Back in 2015, more than 1,000 musicians in Cesena, Italy, performed Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly" in an effort to get the band to play a concert in their hometown.

The stunt worked—the Foos played in Cesena on November 3 of that year, opening their set with, of course, “Learn to Fly.”

But the gathering also inspired another group called Rock-N-Mob, which has since staged mass flash mobs in Russia covering songs by Linkin Park, Green Day, Bon Jovi, Thirty Seconds to Mars and others.

Now, Rock-n-Mob has put together a group of more than 250 musicians in Moscow to play Metallica’s “Sad But True.” You can check out the rather awesome results above.

You can find out more information about Rock-n-Mob here, or check out their other flash mob videos on their official You Tube channel.