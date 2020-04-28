Watch Night Demon's Armand John Anthony destroy Empires Fall in this exclusive playthrough

Earlier in April, old-school-inspired Californian heavy metal trio Night Demon released Empires Fall, a whiplash three-minute lyrical chronicle of the demise of the record industry and a masterclass in dueling guitars and classic-rock riffs. The track marks the first music released by the band since 2018's Darkness Remains.

Guitarist Armand John Anthony recently filmed an exclusive playthrough of the track for Guitar World, in which he plays both lead and rhythm parts in one take. In the Anthony is playing a custom Jailbreak electric guitar.

"If I had one song to sum up what I love about playing guitar, Empires Fall has it all," says Anthony. "It's all my stylistic influences mashed together in just under 3 minutes. Let's rip!"

Night Demon's Empire's Fall is available now via Century Media Records Ltd.