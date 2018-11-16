Watch Of Mice & Men Star in the Latest Episode of Ernie Ball's 'String Theory' Series

Today we bring you the latest episode of String Theory, this time starring Of Mice & Men guitarists Phil Manansala and Alan Ashby. You can watch it above.

A web series created by Ernie Ball, String Theory explores the sonic origins of influential and innovative musicians. In the episode, Manansala and Ashby discuss their beginnings with music and guitar, their love of playing, plus their relationship with Ernie Ball and much more.

"Guitar playing, it's kind of like a therapy," Ashby comments. "You can go and not think about things for a while, and just feel. It’s pretty cool."

