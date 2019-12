It’s not enough for guitarists to excel on their instruments these days—they apparently need to play more than one instrument at once to get anyone’s attention.

So have a look at this excellent video from Dominic Fragman, in which he plays the classic Rush track “Tom Sawyer” on guitar, drums and vocals all at the same time.

To make it all possible, Dominic tweaked the arrangement, but it came out just fine. In fact, it’s pretty amazing. Have a look.